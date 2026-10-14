Qatar’s emir calls for legal accountability for Israeli officials over Gaza genocide

ABNA24 - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called on Tuesday for Israeli officials responsible for acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip to be held accountable, stressing that the crimes committed against Palestinians must not go without legal accountability.

In a speech delivered at the opening of the 55th annual session of Qatar’s Shura Council in the capital, Doha, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad stressed that “what happened in the Gaza Strip was unquestionably genocide, and those responsible must not escape accountability.”

The Qatari Emir noted that his country had faced exceptional events in recent months that demonstrated the strength of state institutions, the cohesion of society, and its ability to deal with crises. He explained that Doha had shouldered three simultaneous responsibilities during the crisis: protecting its sovereignty, fulfilling its role in global energy security and the world economy, and keeping diplomatic channels open.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to continuing its work with Arab countries and international partners to maintain regional security and stability, noting that adherence to dialogue and peaceful solutions does not mean compromising on the defense of Qatar.

His remarks come amid the ongoing repercussions of the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, in addition to causing widespread destruction to homes, buildings, and infrastructure across the enclave.



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