Pakistani cleric calls for October 7 to be marked as Palestine solidarity day

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Sayyed Javad Naqvi, head of the Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa-e-Pakistan, has called for October 7 to be commemorated as a day to keep the Palestinian cause alive, express solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza, and strengthen the awakening of the Islamic Ummah.

In a statement marking the anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Naqvi said the operation once again brought the Palestinian cause to global prominence, and it is now essential that October 7 become an opportunity to support the oppressed Palestinian people and protest the actions of Israel and the United States.

The Pakistani cleric added that the Palestinian and Gaza cause is not limited to the Palestinian people alone, but belongs to the entire Islamic Ummah and every conscious and free human being. Therefore, he said, solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and support for the resistance must be declared through marches, gatherings, and various programs across Pakistan.

Referring to the silence of some Islamic governments and the weak performance of international institutions regarding the Palestinian crisis, he said the continuation of this situation has widened the dimensions of the Palestinian catastrophe. The Islamic Ummah, he stressed, must not limit its support for Palestine to condemnations and statements, but must take practical and effective measures to support the Palestinian people and defend their rights.

In conclusion, Naqvi emphasized that October 7 must become a day to keep the Palestinian cause alive, stand alongside the oppressed, and spread the message of awakening among the Islamic Ummah.

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