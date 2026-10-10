MANUU Opens Radio Podcast Studio and Media Archive to Strengthen Practical Journalism Training

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The new facilities aim to equip students with practical skills and prepare them to meet the evolving demands of modern journalism and media communication.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ainul Hasan inaugurated the Radio Podcast Studio, while Registrar Professor S. K. Ishtiaque Ahmed inaugurated the Media Archival Exhibition Unit named after the Vice-Chancellor...lpp0000-=

Addressing the gathering, Professor Ainul Hasan urged students to draw inspiration from the journalistic legacy of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, understand society's needs and communicate effectively with the general public. He encouraged aspiring journalists to develop their own professional identities by addressing social concerns and making their work accessible to ordinary people.

He emphasised that success in journalism and communication depends on understanding the target audience and recognising the needs of readers, viewers and listeners. Without an awareness of people's interests and problems, he said, it is difficult to communicate ideas effectively.

Referring to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's contribution to journalism, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the role of publications such as Al-Hilal and Al-Balagh in raising public awareness and conveying ideas relevant to society. He encouraged journalism students to follow this tradition by remaining conscious of social issues and communicating in language that people can easily understand.

Professor Ainul Hasan also stressed the importance of language, presentation, voice quality and on-screen performance in journalism. He urged students to use their abilities effectively and adopt clear, accessible language to establish a distinctive presence in the field of mass communication.

Registrar Professor S. K. Ishtiaque Ahmed highlighted the importance of preserving the history of mass media and documenting the changes it has undergone over different periods. He said the archival exhibition unit would help younger generations understand the evolution of media and changes in its working practices.

He appreciated the department's introduction of new academic programmes and the development of infrastructure. He also emphasised the need to strengthen practical facilities in areas such as filmmaking and encouraged collaboration with other leading educational institutions to expand learning and career opportunities for students.

Professor Ihtisham Ahmed Khan, Dean of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, announced that the department had introduced an M.A. in Film Making programme from the current academic year. The programme aims to familiarise students with filmmaking techniques, provide hands-on training and develop their creative abilities, helping them prepare for professional careers in the film industry.

The event was attended by Professor Sanam Fatima, Director of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC); Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Director of the Instructional Media Centre (IMC); Professor M. D. Shahid Raza, Head of the Department of Social Work; faculty members of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism; research scholars; and a large number of students.

The inauguration marks a significant move towards combining academic learning with practical media training, enabling students to develop the skills required for careers in journalism, broadcasting, podcasting and filmmaking.