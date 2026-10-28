Afghanistan Ranks 142nd Out of 143 Countries in 2026 Rule of Law Index

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Afghanistan a score of 0.31, placing it second from the bottom, ahead of only Venezuela. Denmark, Norway and Finland ranked first, second and third, respectively.

The index assesses the rule of law across eight categories: constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.

Global Rule of Law Continues to Decline

According to the 2026 report, the global rule of law has deteriorated for the ninth consecutive year. Conditions worsened in 62 percent of the countries assessed, while 38 percent recorded improvements.

The report also found that more than 86 percent of countries had experienced sustained declines in at least one of three key areas over the past five years: constraints on government power, open government and fundamental rights.

Alejandro Ponce, executive director of the World Justice Project, warned that authoritarianism has become entrenched in several parts of the world. He said weakening the rule of law not only threatens citizens’ rights but also undermines economic confidence and private-sector activity.

Restrictions on Rights Remain a Major Concern in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s low ranking comes amid continued restrictions on public freedoms following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. Restrictions on the rights of women and girls, alongside the absence of effective mechanisms to hold those in power accountable, remain major governance challenges.

The country’s position near the bottom of the global index highlights concerns over judicial independence, government accountability, the protection of fundamental rights and the legal safeguards needed to limit the exercise of power.

The report underscores the importance of strengthening these institutions and protections, which are essential to ensuring justice, upholding citizens’ rights and establishing accountable governance.