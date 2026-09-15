Pakistani Scholar: On World Democracy Day, Gaza Being Brutally Trampled

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sayed Sajid Ali Naqvi, the head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, on September 15, on the occasion of "World Democracy Day," in a special message stated, "Today, Democracy Day is being honored across the world, but before the eyes of the United Nations and the entire international community, Gaza in the Middle East is being brutally trampled, and severe human rights violations in the West Bank and South Asia are being ignored with criminal complicity."

Ayatollah Sajid Naqvi, shedding light on the global objectives of World Democracy Day, said, "The purpose of this day, which began in 2008, was to expand the democratic system, but in practice, it is observed that global powers, to secure their own interests, have always supported dictatorships instead of democracy, and in common democratic systems, the rule of the constitution, the enforcement of law, the priority of parliament, and respect for the people's vote are not seen."

He stated, "The atmosphere of fear and intimidation in various parts of the world, the trampling of people's fundamental rights, and restrictions on freedom of expression are by no means democratic behavior."

Condemning the brutal behavior of the Zionist regime and describing it as "a heavy slap on the face of the false claimants of democracy," he expressed deep concern over the silence of global powers in the face of these crimes.

Allamah Naqvi concluded his message by saying, "The true meaning of democracy is serving the people and respecting their vote."

He added, "In a democratic system, the vote of all segments is given importance, and Islam also teaches us to establish a just system based on consultation and the people's vote."

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