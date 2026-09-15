Tunisians Gather in Support of Yemen; Renewing Covenant with Palestine, Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A group of Tunisian people and civil activists, gathering at the Municipal Theater Square in the center of the country's capital, declared their solidarity with the Yemeni nation and the Palestinian people in a gathering and emphasized the continuation of support for the Palestinian cause and opposition to the Zionist regime's aggression and occupation.

Participants in this gathering, raising Palestinian and Yemeni flags, emphasized the link between the Palestinian cause and regional developments and praised Yemen's support for the people of Gaza.

Khaled Boujemaa, a member of the Tunisian Network Against Normalization of Relations with the Zionist Regime, said in an interview, "This gathering is not merely a symbolic act, but a moral and historical duty toward the Palestinian and Yemeni nations."

Referring to the situation of the people of Gaza and what he called attacks and the blockade against this region, he added, "What the Palestinian people in Gaza are facing, as well as the pressures and attacks against the Yemeni nation, show that the nations of the region face common challenges."

Boujemaa also, referring to Yemen's support for Palestine, said that the Yemeni people have taken positions in support of the Palestinian resistance that, according to him, deserve the support of Arab nations, and Tunisian society must also continue to support Palestine and oppose the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

In continuation of this gathering, Salah Al-Masri, the spokesperson of the Tunisian Network Against Normalization of Relations with the Zionist Regime, criticizing the silence of the international community regarding developments in Gaza, called for an end to the blockade of this region and a halt to attacks against Yemen.

He emphasized that the Yemeni people, despite pressures and attacks, continue to insist on their positions in support of Palestine.

Participants in this gathering also emphasized the continuation of protest actions and civil activities in support of the Palestinian and Yemeni peoples and called for increased popular support for the Palestinian cause and confronting the process of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime.

This gathering was held as the Palestinian cause remains one of the most important axes of protest and civil activities in Tunisia, and various groups and organizations in the country have repeatedly declared their opposition to the Zionist regime's policies and the normalization of relations with this regime.

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