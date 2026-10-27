Saudi stock market falls to its lowest level in five years

ABNA24 - Saudi Arabia’s main stock market index has fallen to its lowest level in five years.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell to around 9,390 points, dropping more than 3%.

During trading, shares in more than 260 Saudi companies declined, including major firms such as Saudi Aramco, Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank and ACWA Power.

The decline followed eight consecutive weeks of losses, marking the longest streak of weekly declines in the Saudi stock market since 1994. Last week, the index closed at 9,695.86 points, down around 4.1%.



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