Egypt Extended Listing of Muslim Brotherhood on Terrorism List

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Cairo Criminal Court in Egypt on Tuesday approved the country's prosecution's request to extend the listing of the Muslim Brotherhood and a number of individuals on the terrorism list.

The court approved the listing of the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as "Mohammed Abdul Wahab Abdul Fattah Hammouda" and "Samir Younes Ahmed Salah," on the terrorism list.

This decision comes as Cairo had previously welcomed the US move to place the Egyptian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood on the list of "global terrorists."

Previously, Egypt's Foreign Ministry had announced that Cairo supports the efforts of the US administration under Donald Trump to confront international terrorism and terrorist organizations and considers its position on the Muslim Brotherhood firm.

The Egyptian government considers the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and has imposed widespread pressure on this group since the removal of Mohamed Morsi, the former President of Egypt and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.

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