Ansarullah Yemen's Warning to World Countries About Saudi Lies

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammed Abdulsalam, the official spokesperson of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, announced that the Saudi regime continues its airstrikes against Yemen, having conducted more than 350 airstrikes against Yemen over the past few days, resulting in damage to public and private property and the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians. We hold the Saudi regime responsible for the consequences of continuing to violate Yemen's sovereignty and targeting the people and their property.

The official spokesperson of Yemen's Ansarullah movement said, "Military tension-mongering against Yemen will not achieve any of the Saudi regime's objectives, but will only lead to a more complicated situation."

He stated, "The Saudi regime previously tried the military option but achieved nothing but failure, and returning to the failed option is the result of this country's aggressive mentality, which has no belief in dialogue and peace."

Abdulsalam added, "Regarding the results of the recent operations on the western coast, it must be said that the situation has returned to normal, and we thank God."

He said, "Government institutions were ready to perform their duty in serving the people, and we witnessed no vengeful actions, which demonstrates the moral and humanitarian commitment of the Yemeni army."

Abdulsalam added, "In contrast, Saudi Arabia continues its method of exploiting the world and frightening it under the pretext of dangers to international shipping in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, and incites the world with false and baseless information to drag some countries into its futile adventures in Yemen."

The spokesperson of Yemen's Ansarullah movement said, "It is not in the interest of world countries to fall into the trap of these lies; lies that the Saudi regime has become accustomed to over 12 years and continues to perpetuate, and no one believes it anymore."

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