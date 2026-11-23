AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, has expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with all political stakeholders, emphasizing the need to reach a consensus on a common national agenda.

In an exclusive interview with a private television channel, Jafri said that he was ready to hold talks with all parties and urged them to sit together, agree on a shared national agenda and move forward on the basis of a written agreement.

“We are ready to talk to everyone. This is a common agenda — Pakistan’s agenda. Let us sit around one table, sign a written agreement and move forward,” he said.

Clarifying that his party was not seeking any government office, Jafri stated: “We have no desire for a ministerial position, the presidency, the premiership or even an advisory role. What matters to us is our homeland.”

He outlined what he described as the minimum agenda needed to put Pakistan back on the right track: restoring the supremacy of the Constitution, ensuring the rule of law, holding free and fair elections, and making Parliament the supreme institution and the primary source of state power.

He also called for reforms in the Election Commission and the proper appointment of its chief.

Jafri stressed that the electoral process must ensure that the votes cast by citizens are accurately reflected in the final results, adding that the people alone should have the right to choose their rulers.

Concluding his remarks, he vowed to stand against those who undermine the people's right to vote and urged citizens not to be afraid or discouraged.

“Do not be afraid or worried. If we all work together to achieve these objectives, Pakistan will return to the right path,” he said.