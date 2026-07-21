Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Stand is Against Every Era’s Yazid: Senator Allama Raja Nasir 

Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, Chairman of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, has stated that Imam Hussain’s (peace be upon him) uprising was not merely against a single ruler but against every form of tyranny and falsehood across all ages.

In his statement, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari said:

“Imam Hussain’s (A.S) stand is against every era’s Yazid. In the history of humanity, Karbala stands as a magnificent school of thought where the battle between truth and falsehood has defined principles and values for all times to come. The Jahiliyyah (ignorance) that Imam Hussain (A.S) rose against was not limited to Yazid’s rule or his system alone; rather, it represented the tyranny, oppression, mischief, and hypocrisy of every age — including those who exploit religion for politics.”

He emphasized that the message of Karbala remains eternal and relevant, urging Muslims to follow the path of Imam Hussain (A.S) against all forms of injustice and oppression.