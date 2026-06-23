Pakistani Shia Leaders Meet Iranian Ambassador to Discuss Funeral of Supreme Leader and Regional Issues

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A delegation led by Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) and Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan’s Senate, met with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, at the Iranian Embassy.

The delegation included MWM Vice Chairman Allama Syed Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi and Chief Organizer Dr. Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was given to arrangements and related matters concerning participation in the funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader.

The discussions also covered challenges facing the Muslim world, avenues for greater bilateral cooperation, and the evolving regional situation. Both sides exchanged views on strengthening unity and collaboration in addressing shared concerns.