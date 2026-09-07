Senator Murphy Calls Trump “Dangerously Delusional” Over Iran War Remarks

ABNA24 - Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator, has described Trump as “dangerously delusional” after the US president dismissed the war on Iran as “small potatoes and “not a big thing”.

“18 Americans are dead. Billions in damage to our bases. Missile supplies catastrophically low. Farm bankruptcies at record highs. Families struggling to pay $5 gas prices. Iran stronger than ever,” Murphy wrote in a post on X.

“But ‘small potatoes’.

“Our president is dangerously delusional.”

Trump made the comments at the White House on Friday after a reporter posed a question about Vice President JD Vance saying he would not use the word “war” to describe the US war on Iran.



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