Senator Murphy: Iran Has Emerged Stronger Than Ever After the War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Chris Murphy, a US Senator, referring to his country's losses in the aggression against Iran, wrote on his personal page on the X social network: "18 Americans have been killed. Billions of dollars in damage to our bases. Missile stockpiles are catastrophically low. Farm bankruptcies are at an all-time high. Families are struggling to pay $5 a gallon for gas. Iran is stronger than ever."

The senator went on to sarcastically remark about Donald Trump, the head of the terrorist US government, stating that despite these statistics, "our president is dangerously delusional."

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