Likud's Popularity Declines; Netanyahu's Party Suffers Defeat in Latest Poll in the Occupied Territories

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to Al-Mayadeen, the results of a poll conducted in the occupied territories over the past day indicate that if parliamentary elections were held, the number of seats for the Likud party led by Benjamin Netanyahu would decrease to 20. Meanwhile, Eizenkot's party would secure 23 seats against Netanyahu.

According to this poll, Netanyahu's camp needs 61 seats to form a government, but currently holds 52 seats.

The opposition camp against Netanyahu, led by Gadi Eizenkot, holds 51 seats.

The Zionist regime is preparing to hold parliamentary elections on October 27, elections that ostensibly take place between two camps: the first camp led by Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition of right-wing and far-right parties; and the second camp consisting of left-wing, centrist, and even right-wing parties and factions that are experiencing internal conflicts and fragmentation.

The significance of these elections, described as "decisive" in the occupied territories, lies in the fact that they are being held after three years of continuous war on several fronts.

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