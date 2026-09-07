Hateful Attack on Mosque in Belgium / Belgian Muslim Rights Group Reacts

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to the Belgian state media VRT, a mosque in northern Belgium was attacked and vandalized, with the perpetrators drawing Nazi swastikas and hateful messages on its doors and windows. Dog feces were also placed at the entrance of the mosque. The incident occurred at the Tawfiq Mosque in the city of Schilde, Antwerp province, and members of the mosque's board discovered the damage on Friday morning.

According to the news agency, board members of the mosque were deeply shocked upon seeing the scene. Before holding Friday prayers, they photographed the damage and then cleaned it up. Mosque officials also filed a complaint with the police against the unknown perpetrator(s).

Local Belgian police confirmed the incident and stated that they are taking the matter seriously. Investigations have been launched to identify those responsible for the attack. Meanwhile, the Belgian Muslim Rights Observatory described this action as a clear case of hatred against Muslims and emphasized that it should not be treated merely as an ordinary case of vandalism.

Mohamed Amin Chouaib, the head of this group, described the incident as "hatred against Muslims in its purest form" and said such an action represents an "explicit and hateful expression against Muslims." This organization also announced that it will file a complaint regarding the incident and called on Belgian authorities to strengthen security measures around mosques.

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