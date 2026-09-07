Pakistan: Demolition of Historic Saharanpur Mosque in India, Manifestation of Anti-Islamism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan condemned the demolition of a historic mosque over a century old in the city of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India, and described the act as an assault on Islamic heritage and religious freedoms.

The mosque was demolished on Saturday.

Sajjad Haider Khan, a spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a message on the X social network that Islamabad "strongly condemns the demolition of a mosque over a century old in Saharanpur." He described the targeting of a historic place of worship as reprehensible and, in his words, another manifestation of what he called "a broader anti-Islam campaign centered on the Hindutva ideology." Hindutva refers to the Hindu nationalist movement in India.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson also referred to the demolition of the Babri Mosque in 1992, describing that event as still a symbol of religious intolerance, discrimination, and hatred. He called on the international community to pay attention to what he described as "systematic persecution of Muslims by Indian authorities and state-supported demolition of their places of worship," and to hold those responsible for such actions accountable.

Meanwhile, the Indian network NDTV reported that the mosque, located within the Saharanpur administrative complex in Uttar Pradesh, was demolished following a court order and on the claim that the structure was built illegally on government land.

It is worth noting that Indian Muslims, protesting this action, have emphasized that the mosque enjoyed legal protection. The Indian government has so far not provided further explanation regarding Pakistan's protest or the claims raised by Muslims.

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