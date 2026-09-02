Interfaith Harmony Conference Held in Jaunpur to Mark Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The event brought together Muslim scholars, Hindu religious representatives, academics and members of the wider community to promote messages of peace, humanity, religious harmony and national unity.

The programme began with a recitation from the Holy Quran followed by devotional poetry in praise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Welcoming the guests, Maulana Syed Safdar Hussain Zaidi, the seminary's administrator, said the conference aimed to spread the message of peace, humanity and unity reflected in the life and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

He said religious institutions should not only serve as centres of learning but should also help preserve India's tradition of cultural coexistence and interfaith harmony.

Scholars and intellectuals from different religious backgrounds addressed the gathering, highlighting the relevance of dialogue and mutual respect in confronting social divisions and religious intolerance.

Maulana Dr. Kalbe Rushayd, who travelled from New Delhi, described Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as Rahmat al-lil-Alamin, or a mercy to all creation. He said Unity Week, traditionally observed between the 12th and 17th of Rabi al-Awwal, carries a message of overcoming differences and strengthening unity.

He pointed to the Prophet's teachings of forgiveness and reconciliation, saying that the need for unity extended beyond differences between Shia and Sunni Muslims and should include cooperation and understanding among people of all religious communities.

“Unity means bringing hearts together,” he told the audience.

Pandit Vijay Kumar Sharma, also from New Delhi, said he was honoured to address the gathering at the seminary. He described India as a land of sages and prophets and said the teachings found in both the Vedas and the Quran emphasize humanity, love and moral values.

He said Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) teachings encouraged truthfulness, honesty and brotherhood and argued that dialogue between communities was essential to breaking down barriers of hatred and mistrust.

Dr. A. A. Jafri, chief medical superintendent at the Jaunpur Medical College, approached the subject from the perspective of his medical profession.

“As a doctor, I do not see a patient's religion; I see a human being,” he said, emphasizing the importance of placing humanity above religious differences.

He compared hatred and social division to a disease and said their remedy lay in love, dialogue and communal harmony.

Maulana Taqi Taqvi, representing the Iranian Cultural House, referred to the Prophet's declaration of general amnesty following the conquest of Makkah, describing it as an enduring example of forgiveness and mercy.

He said younger generations should be educated about these aspects of the Prophet's life and added that unity should be viewed as a source of strength rather than weakness.

Maulana Dr. Syed Kazim Mehdi also addressed the gathering, referring to the teachings of Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq (A.S) on intellectual diversity and differences of opinion.

He said that despite differences on secondary religious matters, Muslims share fundamental beliefs in the oneness of God, the prophethood of Muhammad (PBUH) and the Quran.

He added that broader cooperation among communities, including Shia and Sunni Muslims as well as Hindus and Muslims, was essential for social harmony and national progress.

The conference concluded with the presentation of commemorative awards to ten individuals in recognition of outstanding contributions in different fields.

Organizers said the event was intended to reinforce the importance of interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence at a time when religious communities increasingly face the challenge of overcoming polarization and strengthening mutual understanding.