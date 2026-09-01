Indian Cleric: Prophet Muhammad's Conduct a Model of Unity, Mercy, and Coexistence

ABNA24 - Syed Kalb-e-Rashid stated that the Prophet's life teaches us that by setting aside differences, Shia, Sunni, and followers of other faiths can build a united, compassionate, and peaceful society together.

coinciding with the auspicious birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Unity Week, a major conference on "Interfaith Dialogue and Religious Solidarity" was held at Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq School in the Begum Ganj area of Jaunpur, India.

The conference brought together scholars and leaders of various religions and denominations, intellectuals, professors, seminary students, university students, and members of the public, all emphasizing the necessity of strengthening dialogue, empathy, unity, and peaceful coexistence in society.

Addressing the gathering, Indian cleric Syed Kalb-e-Rashid highlighted the Prophet's status as "Mercy to the Worlds," stating: "The Prophet of Islam was sent for the guidance and mercy of all humanity, and Unity Week is a valuable opportunity to set aside differences and further emphasize unity and solidarity."

He added: "The Messenger of Allah even forgave his enemies, teaching humanity lessons of unity, forgiveness, and tolerance through his conduct. Today, the Islamic Ummah and Indian society need such a spirit more than ever."

Rashid stressed: "Unity does not merely mean bringing Shia and Sunni together; rather, all segments of society—including Hindus and Muslims—must work side by side to build a secure, united, and progressive society. The true meaning of unity is the bonding of hearts and strengthening empathy among people."

Pandit Vijay Kumar Sharma, a Hindu community leader, said: "India is the land of sages, rishis, and prophets. The teachings of both the Vedas and the Holy Quran invite humanity to love, truth, and humanitarianism."

Referring to the character of the Prophet of Islam, he stated: "Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) showed humanity the path of honesty, trustworthiness, and brotherhood. Such dialogues can help dismantle walls of hatred and misunderstanding while strengthening relations among followers of different faiths."

Dr. Jafari, head of Jaunpur Medical College, drew on his medical experience: "When a physician encounters a patient, he first sees a human being, making no distinction based on religion or denomination."

He added: "The Holy Prophet placed immense value on human dignity. Hatred and sectarianism in society can be likened to a disease whose only cure lies in love, dialogue, and strengthening social solidarity."

Dr. Jafari affirmed that such conferences represent an effective step toward countering these social ills and fostering an atmosphere of understanding and peaceful coexistence.

Syed Taqi Taqvi, representative of Iran's Culture House in Delhi, referenced the Prophet's conduct during the conquest of Mecca: "By declaring a general amnesty, the Messenger of Allah demonstrated that Islam is not a religion of vengeance, but one of mercy, forgiveness, and humanitarianism."

He stressed: "The younger generation must become more familiar with the invaluable dimensions of the Prophet's life. Unity and solidarity are not a weakness of Muslim society; they are its greatest asset and strength."

Syed Kazim Mahdi Urooj, an Indian cleric, drew on the teachings of Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS): "Imam al-Sadiq taught us that scholarly differences can be a source of mercy, growth, and intellectual dynamism."

He added: "The philosophy of Unity Week is that Muslims, despite certain jurisprudential differences, share common fundamentals—monotheism, prophethood, and the Holy Quran—and can stand together on the basis of these shared principles."

The cleric emphasized: "Until all segments of society—not only Shia and Sunni, but Hindu and Muslim and other social groups—stand together, society and the nation cannot achieve genuine progress and development."

The conference concluded with the recognition of 10 distinguished figures and activists who had rendered valuable services to society across various fields, honored with certificates of appreciation and commemorative shields.

The event concluded in an atmosphere of warmth and unity, with participants underscoring the necessity of strengthening peace, security, brotherhood, and solidarity among all segments of society.



/129