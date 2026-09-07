Muslim World Can Overcome Challenges Through Unity and Foresight: Raja Nasir Abbas

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The conference, titled “Unity of the Muslim Ummah and the Teachings of the Sadiqain,” was organised by the Majlis Ulema-e-Imamia Pakistan, the outreach wing of the International Al-Baqir Institute. The event was held at the Al-Baqir Centre in Islamabad.

Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, leader of the opposition in Pakistan’s Senate, delivered the keynote address, saying the challenges confronting the Muslim world could be addressed through unity and greater political and social awareness.

He said the lives and teachings of Prophet Muhammad and Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq offered important examples of unity and cooperation among Muslims.

According to Abbas, the teachings associated with Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq emphasise that Muslims can remain united despite differences in scholarship and jurisprudence by focusing on the Quran, the Prophet Muhammad and shared Islamic values.

He argued that theological and legal differences should not become a source of division within the wider Muslim community.

The conference was organised as part of celebrations marking the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad and Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq, with its central theme focusing on religious unity and the intellectual and ethical teachings associated with the two figures.