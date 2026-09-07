Prophet Muhammad’s Teachings Offer Message of Peace and Human Dignity: Secretary of Taqreeb-e-Mazahib

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The “Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Conference” was organised jointly by the Noor-ul-Islam Academy and Taqreeb-e-Mazahib at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium in Molali, Kolkata.

Addressing the gathering, Hujjatul Islam Maulana Dr. Syed Muhammad Sadiq Hussaini, secretary of Taqreeb-e-Mazahib, said Prophet Muhammad was not sent for any particular nation, region or social group, but brought a message intended for all humanity.

Hussaini said the Prophet’s life and character represented principles of peace, justice, mercy, compassion and human dignity that remain relevant in the contemporary world.

He said the Prophet’s teachings encouraged brotherhood rather than division, love instead of hatred, and peaceful dialogue in place of confrontation and conflict.

Referring to the current environment of religious hostility, sectarian divisions, violence and intolerance, Hussaini stressed the need to promote the principles reflected in the Prophet’s life and teachings.

“The message of the Prophet Muhammad was a message of mercy for all humanity,” Hussaini said, adding that people should not be divided on the basis of colour, race, language or religion, but should uphold justice, ethical conduct, fraternity and mutual respect.

He argued that applying these principles in everyday life could contribute to efforts to address hatred, violence and conflicts facing societies today.

Call for interfaith dialogue

Hussaini also emphasised the importance of dialogue and mutual respect among people of different faiths and social backgrounds.

He described Kolkata, a culturally and religiously diverse city, as an appropriate setting for a conference aimed at promoting understanding across community lines.

The conference, he said, demonstrated that people can work together on shared human concerns despite differences in religious belief and identity.

He called for a greater emphasis on love rather than hatred, dialogue rather than confrontation, and unity rather than division.

The gathering brought together religious scholars and members of different communities around a broader message of peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity.