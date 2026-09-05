Photos: Iran’s Chief Justice Meets Indian Religious Scholars and Interfaith Representatives in New Delhi
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a cordial meeting in New Delhi with religious scholars, intellectuals and prominent representatives of various faiths in India, with discussions focusing on interfaith dialogue, mutual understanding and strengthening relations between religious and intellectual communities.
5 September 2026 - 09:44
News ID: 1861489
Source: Abna24
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