Iran’s Chief Justice Meets Indian-Iranian Business Representatives in New Delhi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The meeting focused on existing opportunities and capacities for expanding and deepening economic and trade cooperation between Iran and India.

According to the Iranian Embassy’s post, economic representatives from both countries exchanged views on expanding bilateral relations, removing obstacles, facilitating trade and investment, and strengthening economic ties.

Ayatollah Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a meeting with a group of Iranian and Indian businesspeople, economic actors, and representatives of the private sector during his visit to New Delhi.



During the meeting, the existing… pic.twitter.com/Zu9Up6mHT5 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) September 4, 2026

Mohseni-Eje’i emphasized the importance of strengthening economic relations between Iran and India, making use of existing capacities to expand bilateral cooperation, and working towards the removal of trade barriers, the post said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Mohseni-Eje’i’s visit to New Delhi to attend a meeting of senior judicial officials from BRICS member states, according to the Iranian Embassy in India.