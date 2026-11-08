Three-Day Majlis and Procession to Mark Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya in Hussainabad, Jharkhand

AhlulBayt News Agency: Organised under the auspices of Shia Markazi Hussainabad Japla, the first majlis will take place at the Imambara Waqf Marhooma Wasila Begum. It will be addressed by Maulana Syed Ali Sajjad Rizvi, Hussainabad's Friday prayer leader.

Before the gathering, Syed Naqeem Imam Naqvi and his companions will present soz-o-marsiya recitations. Syed Al-Khaibar Hussain, Syed Mirza Rehan and Mirza Nihal will then pay tribute through poetry to Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), known as the Princess of the Two Worlds. The Anjuman Akbariya will conduct the noha-khwani following the majlis.

The second and third majalis will be addressed by Maulana Syed Saif Abidi Jaunpuri.

Before the second gathering, the sacred Nau Chandi Alam will be taken out from Qila Mosque at 8 p.m. and brought to the Imambara. Following prayers of supplication, the majlis will begin with soz-o-marsiya recitations and peshkhwani.

The final majlis is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. A procession, known as Juloos-e-Fatimi, will depart from Qila Mosque and proceed to the Imambara. The gathering will begin immediately after the procession, featuring *soz-o-marsiya* and peshkhwani. At its conclusion, participants will be offered an opportunity to pay their respects to the symbolic representation of the coffin of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), known as the Shabih-e-Taboot.

The organisers have appealed to all male and female members of the community to attend the majalis and processions in large numbers.