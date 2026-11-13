Martyr Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Viewed Fatimiyya Majalis as a Key Platform for Moral and Spiritual Education

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Mohammad Mehdi Mandagari has said that the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, regarded majalis commemorating Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) not merely as gatherings for expressing grief and devotion, but as important centres of moral and spiritual education.

He said these gatherings provide an opportunity to explain the truth of Wilayat while also promoting respect for the sacred religious symbols of other faiths.

Recalling his experiences of attending majalis alongside Martyr Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Hujjatul Islam Mandagari said those memories remain deeply significant to him.

He noted that the martyred Leader was both a strong advocate of unity among Muslims and a devoted participant in mourning ceremonies commemorating the sufferings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). In his view, these two commitments were never contradictory.

He explained that unity does not mean abandoning one's religious beliefs or principles. Rather, it involves promoting solidarity among Muslims and other monotheistic communities on the basis of shared values and common challenges. He said Martyr Leader Ayatollah Khamenei consistently upheld this approach and was among the prominent advocates of Islamic unity during his lifetime.

Hujjatul Islam Mandagari described mourning ceremonies for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) as a means of respecting religious traditions, seeking closeness to God and expressing love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). This, he said, was why the martyred Leader considered such gatherings important centres of education and spiritual development.

the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) teaches humanity the importance of Wilayat and demonstrates how distancing oneself from it can lead towards darkness.

Highlighting Ayatollah Khamenei's deep reverence for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), Mandagari said her exemplary personality serves as a model not only for women but also for men and all those devoted to the path of Wilayat.

He added that Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) struggled to keep people committed to Wilayat and prevent them from straying from the path of truth.

Recalling the martyred Leader's conduct during majalis, Hujjatul Islam Mandagari identified three notable characteristics.

First, he said, Ayatollah Khamenei attended these gatherings with complete concentration and attentiveness. Regardless of who was delivering the sermon, reciting the Holy Quran or performing a noha, he listened attentively from the beginning to the end of the gathering.

Second, he would openly weep while remembering the sufferings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Third, he was unconcerned about how others perceived him or what they thought of his emotions. His attention remained entirely focused on mourning for his beloved mother, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).