Book on Hazrat Fatima Zahra Unveiled at Karachi Ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A book launch ceremony for Janab-e-Sayyida: A Treasury of Divine Mysteries was held on Friday, October 30, 2026, at the Jamaran Institute of Quranic Sciences in Soldier Bazaar No. 3, Karachi. Religious scholars and students attended the event.

The chief guest was Hujjat-ul-Islam Maulana Syed Amir Yasir Hamdani, director of Jamiat al-Mustafa International in Karachi. Other scholars in attendance included Maulana Fazal Askari, Maulana Karim Bakhsh Mutahhari, Maulana Nishan Haider Sajdi and Maulana Ehsan Ali Noori.

During the ceremony, speakers paid tribute to the preaching and literary contributions of the book’s author, Maulana Murad Ali Balaghi.

A session titled “Janab-e-Sayyida: A Treasury of Divine Mysteries Conference” explored various spiritual and deeper dimensions of the life and character of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her).

The book was authored and compiled by Maulana Murad Ali Balaghi and published by Al-Marziya Dar al-Tahqiq wa Tabligh.

The event concluded with a prayer for the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance).