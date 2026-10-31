Fatimiyya Message Offers a Path to Recognizing the Imam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Ahmadi Qummi, a teacher at the Qom Seminary, has highlighted the connection between the Days of Fatimiyya and the concept of Mahdawiyyat, saying the life and sacrifice of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) provide a lasting example of supporting and defending the Imam.

In his address, Ahmadi Qummi described Hazrat Fatima Zahra as an exemplary figure whose sacrifice demonstrated the importance of standing firmly alongside the divinely appointed Imam. He said her message remains relevant for believers seeking to recognize and follow their Imam in the present era.

Drawing a parallel with the history of Prophet Moses (AS), the scholar recalled how the Children of Israel refused to accompany him into battle, telling him and his Lord to fight while they remained behind.

Prophet Moses prayed to God, saying that he had authority over no one except himself and his brother, and asked for separation between them and the disobedient people.

Ahmadi Qummi referred to the Quranic account in which God declared that the land would be forbidden to the rebellious people for 40 years, during which they would wander in the wilderness of Tih.

He said a similar situation emerged in the early history of Islam following the Prophet Muhammad’s death, when Imam Ali (AS) was left without the support of many of those who had previously stood alongside him.

The scholar said that Hazrat Fatima Zahra remained steadfast in supporting Imam Ali, while others allegedly told him that although the truth was on his side, he should go and fight alone, promising to support him only if he succeeded.

Fatima Zahra’s Stand in Support of Imam Ali

Ahmadi Qummi said Imam Ali, accompanied by Hazrat Fatima Zahra, visited people's homes to seek their support.

He recalled the reported supplication of Imam Ali, in which he appealed to God, saying that he had no one besides himself and Fatima.

According to the scholar, Hazrat Fatima Zahra declared God as her witness and expressed her dissatisfaction with the people who had abandoned their responsibility.

He said Imam Ali prayed for deliverance from those people, while Hazrat Fatima Zahra, amid the circumstances she faced, prayed for her death to come sooner.

Ahmadi Qummi said the historical experience of the Children of Israel, who were condemned to wander after disobeying their prophet, offers a lesson for the Muslim community.

He drew a connection between that period of wandering and the era of occultation, known in Shia Islam as the Ghaybat, saying humanity continues to experience confusion and uncertainty in the absence of its divinely appointed guide.

Fatimiyya Message and the Recognition of the Imam

The scholar emphasized that responding to the message of Hazrat Fatima Zahra and returning to the camp of God's proof, or Hujjat, are essential steps toward overcoming spiritual confusion.

He said the path to recognizing the Imam is closely connected with understanding the life and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra.

According to Ahmadi Qummi, believers should seek spiritual guidance through her and deepen their understanding of their Imam.

He noted that history shows not everyone abandoned Imam Ali. However, Hazrat Fatima Zahra established a practical example of recognizing the truth of Wilayat and defending its rightful position, allowing people to witness the distinction between truth and falsehood.

He said her actions remain a powerful demonstration of loyalty, courage and commitment to divine guidance.

Mahdawiyyat and Wilayat: A Continuing Responsibility

Ahmadi Qummi said that even today, many believers have not forgotten their Imam.

During the Days of Fatimiyya, he said, there are people who remain spiritually connected to their Imam through worship, prayer and devotion, even amid the pressures of everyday life.

At the same time, he warned that those who remain heedless of their Imam risk wandering in a spiritual desert of confusion, ignorance and misguidance.

He stressed that recognizing the Imam and following Wilayat require a deeper understanding of Hazrat Fatima Zahra's spiritual position and teachings.

The scholar also highlighted the importance of authentic narrations with reliable chains of transmission that explain her status in the order of creation, her greatness and her elevated position before God.

A Warning Against Abandoning the Imam

Concluding his remarks, Ahmadi Qummi said the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra offers a warning to those who hesitate to support their Imam under various pretexts.

He said people who fail to stand by their Imam because of personal desires, wealth, worldly status or the pursuit of temporary prestige may also withdraw their support when the Imam's appearance takes place.

He emphasized that the example of Hazrat Fatima Zahra demonstrates that recognizing the Imam is not merely a matter of belief but also requires practical commitment, sacrifice and steadfastness.

The address underscored the enduring relationship between the message of Fatimiyya, the recognition of the Imam and the responsibility of believers to remain committed to Wilayat and the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt.