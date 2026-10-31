Fatima Zahra’s Stand Against Falsehood Remains a Guiding Example, Says Myanmar Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hujjatul Islam Muhammad Masoom Ali, delivering the Friday sermon at the Mughal Shia Jama Masjid in Rangoon, said Hazrat Fatima Zahra refused to remain silent in the face of developments following the death of the Prophet Muhammad. Through her sermons, arguments and practical struggle, she sought to clarify the truth and defend the Wilayat and Imamate of Imam Ali (AS).

He said her role extended beyond her position as the Prophet’s daughter, the wife of Imam Ali and the mother of Imam Hasan and Imam Husain. She played a historic role in promoting social reform, protecting religious values and standing firmly for truth.

According to the cleric, her life demonstrated that truth is not determined by majority opinion, prevailing social customs or political authority, but by the Quran, justice and divine guidance.

Challenging Wrongful Traditions

Addressing contemporary social challenges, Masoom Ali said certain incorrect customs can become so widespread that people begin to regard them as acceptable and hesitate to question them.

He emphasized that the widespread acceptance of a tradition does not necessarily make it right. Islamic teachings, he said, encourage believers to assess customs and practices through the principles of the Quran, reason, justice and religious guidance.

He noted that the Quran identifies piety, rather than wealth, social status, family connections or political influence, as the foundation of human dignity and superiority.

The life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, he said, serves as a powerful example of how faith, knowledge, moral character and commitment to truth define a person's real worth.

Discussing the status of women in Islam, the cleric said Hazrat Fatima Zahra demonstrated through her knowledge, worship, courage and foresight that Muslim women can play a significant role in education, social reform and the defense of truth.

He described her life as an enduring example for women seeking knowledge, awareness and a sense of social responsibility.

Defending the Wilayat of Imam Ali

A significant part of the sermon focused on the Quranic importance of Wilayat and Imamate.

Referring to the verses concerning Wilayat, the proclamation of divine guidance and those vested with authority, Masoom Ali said that in the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt, Imamate is not limited to political leadership or governance.

Rather, it also represents the responsibility of providing authentic religious guidance after the Prophet Muhammad and safeguarding divine teachings.

Referring to the event of Ghadir, he said the Prophet had publicly announced the Wilayat of Imam Ali.

Following the Prophet’s death, Hazrat Fatima Zahra stood up to defend Imam Ali’s position and rights, he said, adding that the issue was not merely a family matter but concerned religious guidance, justice and the institution of Imamate.

Her example, he said, teaches believers that when society begins to deviate from the truth, they should not remain silent spectators but should defend what is right through knowledge, wisdom, ethical conduct and reasoned arguments.

Sermon of Fadak: Beyond a Property Dispute

Masoom Ali also highlighted the significance of the Sermon of Fadak, delivered by Hazrat Fatima Zahra at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

He said she addressed the Muslim community to present her claim concerning Fadak, using Quranic verses and compelling arguments to explain her position.

The sermon, he emphasized, should not be viewed merely as a dispute over property or financial rights.

It also addressed fundamental Islamic subjects, including monotheism, prophethood, the wisdom behind religious commandments, justice, the rights of the Ahlul Bayt, Imamate and social responsibility.

He said Hazrat Fatima Zahra made clear that religious commitment is not confined to prayers, fasting and religious gatherings. Its true impact must be reflected in a person's character, social conduct, commitment to justice and respect for the rights of others.

The cleric noted that she cited Quranic passages concerning Prophet Sulayman’s inheritance from Prophet Dawud and Prophet Zakariya’s prayer for an heir to support her argument regarding inheritance.

He added that accounts of the Fadak dispute and the circumstances that followed appear in historical and hadith literature from both Shia and Sunni traditions.

Her Opposition Remains Part of Islamic History

Referring to the historical accounts of Hazrat Fatima Zahra’s burial and her final wishes, Masoom Ali said reports mention that she was buried at night and that certain individuals were not informed of her burial.

Within the Shia tradition, he said, this event is regarded as an important indication of her protest and dissatisfaction with the circumstances that emerged following the Prophet’s death.

He noted that the location of her grave remains unknown, a matter that continues to evoke the memory of her suffering and historical grievances.

Studying her life and final days, he said, helps subsequent generations understand how a steadfast commitment to truth can become an enduring message for history.

Lessons for Contemporary Society

In the concluding part of his sermon, Masoom Ali outlined practical lessons from the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra.

He urged Muslims to evaluate inherited traditions through the Quran, reason and justice rather than accepting them unquestioningly. He also called for defending truth above personal interests and creating greater opportunities for women to contribute to education, training and social reform.

He stressed that Islamic unity does not require silence in the face of injustice. Historical and religious differences, he said, can be discussed through knowledge and reason while maintaining mutual respect.

Encouraging the younger generation to study Islamic history through reliable sources, he said developing the ability to distinguish between truth and falsehood is an important collective responsibility.

Addressing parents, he urged them to raise their children with critical thinking skills, a love of learning, the ability to recognize truth, respect for others and the courage to speak against injustice.

The sermon concluded with a prayer asking Almighty God to enable Muslims to follow the example of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, remain committed to the Wilayat of the Ahlul Bayt and promote truth and justice in society.