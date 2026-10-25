Photos: Punjah Shia Mosque in Yangon, Myanmar received gold crown by newlyweds worth 6.5 million kyats

Mohammed Hussain and Syeddah Afsheen Begum donated a gold crown weighing 22 kyat and valued at 6.5 million Myanmar kyats, decorated with approximately 10 Mogok rubies, to the Punjah Shia Mosque in Yangon, Myanmar for placement at the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS). The donation was made through the couple’s grandparents, parents and siblings on the evening of Friday, October 23, 2026, as a memento of their marriage. The mosque received the gift with gratitude, and prayers were offered for the couple’s health, happiness, long life, continued charitable contributions, repeated pilgrimages and Hajj, and life under the protection of the Imam of the Age (AJ).