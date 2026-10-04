Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Crafts New Bronze Plaques Bearing Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas Ziyarat (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Shrine's Holy Shrine Grids and Doors Manufacturing Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared the wooden frame for the brass inscriptions dedicated to the text of the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

Mr. Karrar Muhammad from the Carpentry Division of the department said: "Our technical staff prepared the frame made of Burmese teak wood for the inscriptions dedicated to the text of the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him); to transport and install it in its designated place in the holy courtyard."

He added that "the work included cutting the wood and painting it with high-quality dyes inside the technical workshop of the department, then shaping it into an outer frame for the inscriptions, with the aim of hanging them on the walls of the holy courtyard from the direction of the Qibla gate."

Mohammed explained that "the two bronze plaques were made to replace the old ones that were damaged due to various weather factors and consist of the text of the holy Ziyarat written using CNC technology and the decorative frame surrounding it."

He pointed out that "the height of each one reached 1.5 meters and its width is 3 meters, and the glass will be installed on them after completing all the manufacturing stages to give them an authentic heritage and Islamic character."



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