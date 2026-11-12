Maulana Azad’s Teachings Continue to Guide Indian Youth, Says Bihar Governor

AhlulBayt News Agency: He said Indian Muslims could move towards progress by following Maulana Azad’s ideals and teachings.

The governor made these remarks while delivering the memorial lecture at the main event of the Youm-e-Azad celebrations at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

Highlighting the contribution of Muslims to the Indian armed forces, Hasnain said their role had been significant, although few people were aware of their sacrifices. He referred to the bravery of Havildar Abdul Hamid and Lieutenant Hanifuddin, recalling their sacrifices in defending the country’s borders.

Describing the Indian Army as the country’s largest secular institution, he shared an experience from his military service in Sri Lanka. He said commanders must respect the religious sentiments of their soldiers. He also cited the example of a non-Muslim commander who prayed and observed fasts to encourage the Muslim soldiers under his command.

Addressing students, the governor urged them to develop leadership skills, support one another and revisit history to better understand and respond to contemporary challenges. He said students should not restrict their attention to science, technology and artificial intelligence but should also study the social sciences, which help people understand and address various challenges in life.

In his welcome address, MANUU Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ainul Hasan said that over the past 28 years, the university had played an important role in expanding educational opportunities for people seeking higher education through the Urdu medium, as well as for women. He expressed hope that, with the Bihar governor’s support, the university would expand its academic network to the Seemanchal region of Bihar.

The programme’s guest of honour, Professor Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, Patna, described Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as a leading advocate of national unity and interfaith harmony.

He said Maulana Azad and Muslim leaders had rejected the two-nation theory because they believed Hindus and Muslims were part of one nation. He added that the partition of the country was a historical mistake.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by MANUU Registrar Professor Ishtiaque Ahmed. A video report on the Youm-e-Azad celebrations and a documentary on Maulana Azad’s life were also screened. The event was conducted by Professor Mohammad Abdus Sami Siddiqui.