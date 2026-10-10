252 Unrecognised Madrasas Ordered to Close Scrutiny Intensifies Across India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The developments have renewed debate over the future of madrasa education and the regulation of minority educational institutions in India. Government scrutiny of madrasas is increasing across several Indian states, with authorities focusing on legal recognition, registration, infrastructure, student enrolment and compliance with administrative requirements.

The latest action in West Bengal follows a statewide survey and inspection of madrasa institutions. Officials reviewed their legal status, recognition, facilities, enrolment figures and compliance with relevant regulations before issuing closure orders and notices to institutions requiring further clarification.

West Bengal Orders Closure of 252 Madrasas

According to reports, the West Bengal government has ordered 252 unrecognised madrasas to close, while approximately 100 others have received show-cause notices.

Officials have cited non-compliance with prescribed legal and administrative requirements, along with deficiencies in basic educational facilities at some institutions, as reasons for the action.

The government maintains that madrasas holding formal recognition and operating in accordance with established rules have not been targeted under the closure orders against unrecognised institutions.

Available figures indicate that around 2,132 madrasas in West Bengal are recognised, while approximately 2,396 have been classified as unrecognised or unauthorised. Authorities are reportedly taking different measures depending on the legal and administrative status of each institution rather than applying a uniform action to all of them.

Around 250 Recognised Private Madrasas Also Face Closure

The proposed action in West Bengal extends beyond unrecognised institutions.

Reports indicate that the state cabinet has given in-principle approval for the phased closure of approximately 250 recognised private madrasas. These institutions reportedly have very low student enrolment, while some have been found to lack adequate basic educational facilities.

The state government has argued that maintaining institutions with very few students and insufficient facilities raises questions about the effective use of educational resources.

The developments mean that several categories of madrasas now face scrutiny in the state: unrecognised institutions have received closure orders, others have been issued show-cause notices, and some recognised private madrasas may also be closed in phases because of low enrolment and inadequate infrastructure.

The situation has prompted concerns among madrasa administrators and Muslim social organisations. They argue that institutions with legal or administrative deficiencies should, where possible, be given an opportunity to address those shortcomings and improve their educational standards.

Uttarakhand Introduces Changes to Madrasa Regulation

Similar administrative changes are taking place in Uttarakhand, a northern Indian state.

According to state education department figures, 179 of the 452 madrasas included in earlier records are no longer active. Action has also been taken against some institutions over alleged violations of regulations.

Uttarakhand has introduced a new administrative framework for the recognition of madrasas and minority educational institutions. Under this system, institutions that meet the prescribed standards and legal requirements can seek recognition.

The state government says that, alongside action against unrecognised institutions, eligible madrasas are being given an opportunity to obtain formal recognition.

The approach therefore involves changes to the regulatory framework rather than the blanket closure of all madrasa institutions.

Assam Reforms Government-Run Madrasa System

In Assam, in northeastern India, the government has made substantial changes to the administration of state-run madrasas in recent years.

The state decided to incorporate government-run madrasas into the general education system, and several institutions were renamed and converted into regular schools.

The government presented the move as an effort to promote general and modern education. However, the changes also prompted concerns among people associated with the traditional madrasa system.

The reforms did not mean that all private madrasas in Assam were shut down. Private institutions continued to be permitted to operate under the applicable laws and regulations.

Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Law Upheld by Supreme Court

The legal debate over madrasa education has also reached India's Supreme Court.

In March 2024, the Allahabad High Court declared the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, unconstitutional. The decision was subsequently challenged before the Supreme Court.

In November 2024, the Supreme Court overturned the High Court's ruling and upheld the constitutional validity of the madrasa law in its principal aspects. However, it held that certain provisions relating to higher education were inconsistent with the relevant central legislation.

The Supreme Court also clarified that state governments have the authority to regulate educational standards and administrative matters in madrasas, while respecting the constitutional rights of minority educational institutions.

The judgment remains an important reference point in the national debate over how madrasa education should be regulated.

Beyond Closure: Recognition, Quality and Institutional Sustainability

Developments across the four states suggest that the future of madrasas increasingly depends on more than whether an institution is permitted to remain open.

Legal registration, recognition, land and building documents, basic facilities, teachers' qualifications, student enrolment, curricula, educational outcomes, financial transparency and administrative practices are all becoming important considerations.

Institutions that have operated for years without complete legal documentation or adequate facilities may encounter difficulties during official inspections. Similarly, a decline in enrolment can weaken an institution financially and academically, particularly when retiring teachers are not replaced by new staff.

These challenges can reinforce one another: fewer students may reduce an institution's resources, while inadequate facilities and staffing may make it harder to attract families.

For madrasa administrators, the developments highlight the need to strengthen existing institutions alongside any efforts to establish new ones.

Education specialists emphasise the importance of improving infrastructure, teacher training, educational quality and financial management. Keeping registration papers, land records, building documents and other legal records complete and accessible can also help institutions demonstrate compliance during government inspections.

Another issue under discussion is how to combine religious instruction with modern subjects, including science, technology, languages and other areas of contemporary education.

Is India's Madrasa System Changing?

The situations in West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Assam and Uttar Pradesh reflect different approaches to madrasa regulation and reform. They do not represent a single nationwide policy.

In West Bengal, authorities have ordered closures and issued notices to institutions based on their legal status, while recognised private madrasas with low enrolment and inadequate facilities may also face phased closure. Uttarakhand is developing a framework for recognition, Assam has incorporated government-run madrasas into its general school system, and Uttar Pradesh's madrasa legislation has been examined by the courts.

The latest developments in West Bengal have brought these questions into sharper focus. The reported closure orders against 252 unrecognised madrasas, notices to around 100 others and plans affecting approximately 250 recognised private institutions have raised broader questions about the balance between regulatory compliance, educational quality and the rights of minority institutions.

The outcome will depend in part on how institutions respond to legal and administrative requirements, whether deficiencies can be addressed, and how state governments implement their respective policies.

For now, madrasas in several parts of India are navigating closer scrutiny and changes to their regulatory environments. The longer-term challenge is how to ensure that institutions meet legal and educational standards while safeguarding the constitutional protections afforded to minority educational institutions.