Iran’s Representative in India Offers Condolences on Death of Dawoodi Bohra Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In his condolence message, Hakim Ilahi highlighted the late Shahzada Idris Badruddin’s more than five decades of religious, educational and social service, particularly his contributions to the Dawoodi Bohra community in the fields of education and training.

He praised the deceased for his efforts to establish and expand educational institutions and strengthen the academic foundations of the community’s madrasas, describing his contributions as significant and commendable.

Hakim Ilahi extended his heartfelt sympathies to Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the bereaved family and members of the Dawoodi Bohra community during this time of grief.

He also prayed for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for the deceased, asking that his rank be elevated and that he be granted a place among His righteous servants. He further prayed that the bereaved family be granted patience, strength and divine reward in facing their loss.