AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, in a message, emphasized that the ridiculous claim of an attack on cooling systems in France is a scenario by the Zionists.

Mohebbi wrote that Paris should be wary of a "false flag" trap set by the Zionist regime, adding that unlike the United States and the Zionist regime, civilians have no place among the targets of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

He pointed out that the ridiculous claim regarding an attack on cooling systems is a worn-out scenario employed by the Zionists to promote 'Iranophobia' and garner support in Europe.

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