AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has shot down a US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, marking the 17th such drone it has downed.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC said the reconnaissance and combat drone, belonging to the US military’s MQ-1 family, was intercepted and destroyed by a newly developed advanced air defense system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The statement described the incident as another failure of the enemy reconnaissance missions along Iran’s maritime borders.

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