Iranian Army says it destroyed US MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island

ABNA24 - The Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that it has intercepted and destroyed a US-made MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Army’s Air Defense Force used its advanced systems, operating within the country’s unified air defense network, to hit and destroy an MQ-9 drone belonging to the aggressive American enemy in the skies above Qeshm.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) had announced that another US MQ-1 reconnaissance-combat drone was intercepted and destroyed by a new advanced air defense system in the southern skies over Qeshm Island.



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