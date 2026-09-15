IRGC Says Advanced US MQ-1 Drone Shot Down Over Western Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - An advanced American MQ-1 drone was intercepted and destroyed over the western Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that an advanced MQ-1 drone was intercepted and destroyed at dawn over the western Strait of Hormuz by its new advanced aerospace air defence system, under the control of the country's integrated air defence network.

Issuing a statement, the IRGC public relations office said the drone was intercepted and destroyed in over the western region of the Strait of Hormuz in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

No further details on the drone's mission or origin were immediately provided.



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