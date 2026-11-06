IRGC intercepts US MQ-1 drone over southern Iran

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that another US MQ-1 reconnaissance-combat drone was intercepted and destroyed by a new advanced air defense system in the southern skies over Qeshm Island.

In a statement on Friday, the IRGC Public Relations Office said that this is the 16th MQ-1 drone to be shot down by Iran.

The IRGC forces, utilizing intelligence dominance and continuous monitoring of enemy aerial movements, keep the reconnaissance activities and flight patterns of these drones under constant surveillance, the statement added.