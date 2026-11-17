AhlulBayt News Agency: A teenage girl was injured in a shooting Nov. 14 in the parking lot of the Noor Islamic Cultural Center in Hilliard, according to a Hilliard spokesperson and the cultural center.

The Hilliard Division of Police received a call at 9:50 p.m. Nov. 14 reporting a shooting that occurred during a large event at the cultural center. One female juvenile was shot outside in the parking lot and transferred to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition, according to Hilliard spokesperson Andrea Litchfield.

The suspect fled the scene, and no charges have yet been filed yet as of early afternoon Nov. 16. Police recovered a gun from the scene and are actively investigating the shooting. There is no ongoing threat, according to Litchfield.

The Noor Islamic Cultural Center described the shooting as occurring in its parking lot in a Nov. 15 Facebook post.

"We are deeply saddened and shaken by the shooting incident at our Islamic Center parking lot. The incident reportedly resulted in one individual being injured and hospitalized. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured individual, and we pray for their full recovery," the center said in a written statement.

The cultural center said in an earlier statement that, based on the available information, the shooting was not a targeted attack on the Islamic center or its Muslim community.

Hilliard spokesperson Jarrod Clay said Nov. 16 the shooting remains under investigation, and police have no further information to share about suspects or how the shooting happened.

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