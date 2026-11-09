Two senior US Justice Department officials resign after Republican midterm defeat

ABNA24 - The Washington Post has reported that two senior US Justice Department officials have resigned following the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections.

The Washington Post reported that following the Republicans’ major midterm election defeat, two senior Justice Department officials, including Jason Reding Quiñones, US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and John Eisenberg, head of the department’s National Security Division, resigned on Friday.

Quiñones headed the office that was investigating a conspiracy involving several of Donald Trump’s political opponents.

The resignations come in the wake of the Republicans’ midterm election defeat and the departure of several senior officials from the Justice Department.

Meanwhile, following his party’s devastating defeat in the US midterm elections, Trump claimed that he would probably make a few changes to his team but did not want to name anyone at this point.

At a time when the war against Iran has emerged as the main reason for the Republicans’ heavy midterm election losses, and figures such as JD Vance and Trump’s eldest son have also joined the ranks of war critics, Trump dismissed some reports suggesting that he intended to fire Pete Hegseth and praised his performance.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he had no intention of removing Hegseth, the US Secretary of War, from his post. Asked whether Hegseth could be replaced, Trump replied: “No, I think he’s doing a very good job.”

Meanwhile, several Republican members of the House of Representatives told Fox News Digital that they believe a resolution to impeach Hegseth could be approved quickly, possibly as early as next week. One Republican lawmaker put it bluntly: “He’s done.”



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