US Elections Deal Major Political Blow to Trump and Netanyahu : Tunisian Analyst

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tunisian writer and researcher Kamal bin Younes has described the outcome of recent political developments in the United States as a strategic turning point and a major victory for the Palestinian people, the resistance front and supporters of freedom. According to him, these developments have dealt a significant political setback to US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pro-war factions in the West.

Decades of Struggle and Resistance

Bin Younes said the political shift in the United States, reflected in the congressional midterm elections, was the result of decades of support for the resistance movement, including backing from leaders of Lebanon’s national resistance movement, the resistance front and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He stressed that these political gains had not emerged overnight but were the outcome of the Palestinian people's decades-long struggle. The efforts date back to the First Intifada and include years of diplomatic engagement, public advocacy at international forums and activities at universities and research institutions worldwide.

He particularly highlighted the role of Palestinians, Lebanese and other Arab and Muslim communities living in Europe and the United States, who have continued to keep the Palestinian cause in the international spotligh

Israeli Crimes Exposed to the World

The Tunisian analyst said sustained efforts by supporters and members of diaspora communities had helped expose massacres and violations in the Palestinian territories, particularly in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

These efforts had also played an important role in drawing international attention to US and Israeli aggression against Lebanon and Iran.

previous US administrations, hardline political factions and Tel Aviv had failed to achieve their political objectives through attacks on Lebanon and Palestine and the assassination of resistance leaders, including Hezbollah's late Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Political Consequences of Wars of Aggression

Discussing the consequences of military aggression in the region, Bin Younes said the wars had repeatedly dealt serious political blows to Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. Their impact had also been felt within both major US political parties, the Republicans and Democrats.

These developments, he argued, had strengthened the progressive wing within the Democratic Party while creating greater challenges for pro-war factions and groups that offer unconditional support to the Israeli occupation.

A Historic Opportunity

The Tunisian analyst said continuing political upheavals within Western centres of power and decision-making indicated a fundamental shift in global public awareness regarding Middle Eastern issues.

He added that the official narrative defending occupation policies was increasingly unable to conceal realities on the ground. This situation had forced Western ruling establishments to reconsider their foreign policies while strengthening movements advocating justice and the rights of oppressed nations.

Concluding his analysis, Bin Younes stressed that these developments had opened a new path of hope and a genuine opportunity for Arab countries, their populations and diaspora communities, including people holding dual citizenship in Western countries.

He said these groups could unite in efforts to end ongoing wars and acts of aggression against Iran, Lebanon, Palestine and the wider region.

He further described the developments as an important source of encouragement for efforts to establish a new regional and international order based on a more just balance of power.