Rare 60‑Page Quran Manuscript Displayed at Mecca’s Holy Quran Museum

ABNA24 - A rare manuscript copy of the Holy Quran made up of 60 pages is on show at the Holy Quran Museum in the Hira Cultural District of Mecca.

In this rare Quran, each page contains one complete hizb (section) of the Holy Book.

It was handwritten with care and artistic precision and printed by a Tunisian publishing house, embodying Muslims’ care for the Holy Quran throughout the ages.

The manuscript reflects historical efforts to preserve and present the Quran in distinctive artistic forms, highlighting Arabic calligraphy and the arrangement of Quranic text.

It is displayed as part of the museum’s collection of historical exhibits and interactive technologies designed to enhance the visitor experience.

The museum showcases the development of Quranic writing across Islamic history in an educational setting that reflects Mecca’s significance as the place of revelation.



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