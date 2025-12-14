Al-Abbas Holy Shrine begins Bab al-Qibla courtyard cladding project

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Engineering Maintenance and Construction Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun the work of cladding the areas located behind the Iwans of the Great Bab al-Qibla courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The head of the construction division, Engineer Karar Al-Mansouri, said, "The division's staff have begun the initial stages of cladding the areas behind the Iwans of Bab Al-Qibla of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) with muqarnas, as part of the Grand Bab Al-Qibla Courtyard project."

He added that "the works included removing the debris from the soil and laying the sand and gravel mixture prepared by the Engineering Projects Department at the holy shrine, followed by covering it with a laboratory-tested corbel material to facilitate the movement of visitors."

Al-Mansouri pointed out that "the department carried out these works over an area of 600 square meters, with a length of 150 meters and a width of 4 meters, in addition to establishing sewage networks beneath the muqarnas to drain rainwater."



