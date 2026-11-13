71% of Americans Support Legislation to End War Against Iran; Trump’s Approval Rating Falls to 32%

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos indicates that a majority of Americans want the incoming US Congress to take action to end the war against Iran and repeal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on imported goods. The survey also found that neither the Republican nor Democratic Party has reached a consensus on a dominant presidential candidate for the 2028 election.

According to the four-day poll, which concluded on Monday, 71% of Americans support legislation by Congress to end the war against Iran. This includes 93% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans. The conflict was launched by Trump in February in coordination with Israel.

In last week's US midterm elections, Democrats secured their largest majorities in both chambers of Congress since at least 2008. The results reflected voter dissatisfaction with Republicans, rising prices and a war that has faced widespread public opposition.

Democrats are expected to assume control when the newly elected members of Congress are sworn in on January 3.

Majority support repeal of Trump’s tariffs

The poll also found that 62% of respondents support efforts to repeal tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imported goods.

The war against Iran has contributed to a sharp rise in fuel prices in the United States, adding to inflationary pressures. These pressures had already been exacerbated by new tariffs imposed by Trump on hundreds of imported products.

Democratic leaders have pledged to address public concerns over the cost of living and work towards ending the US war against Iran. Many members of the party have also promised to repeal the tariffs introduced by Trump.

Public calls for cooperation between parties

The survey found broad agreement among supporters of both parties on the importance of bipartisan cooperation.

Around 88% of Democrats and 87% of Republicans — representing 81% of all respondents — said it was important for Trump to make an effort to work with Democratic leaders in the new Congress.

Meanwhile, 93% of Republicans and 69% of Democrats, or 74% of all respondents, said Democratic leaders should also seek cooperation with Trump.

However, many Americans appear concerned that Democrats could use their newly gained power to launch action against the president.

About 42% of respondents said efforts by the incoming Congress to impeach Trump would be harmful to the country, while 33% considered such action beneficial. The remaining respondents either had no clear position or declined to answer.

Trump’s approval rating falls to 32%

The poll showed that Trump's approval rating has fallen to 32%, approaching one of the lowest levels of his political career. Declining public satisfaction with his handling of inflation and the cost of living appears to be a major factor behind the drop.

The survey also found that neither major political party enjoys broad public approval.

Around 45% of Americans expressed a favourable view of the Democratic Party, while 51% viewed it unfavourably. For the Republican Party, 35% held a favourable opinion and 60% expressed an unfavourable view.

No consensus on presidential candidates for 2028

Regarding the 2028 presidential election, 52% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they would prefer the party's next presidential nominee to adopt a governing approach different from Trump's. Meanwhile, 46% said they wanted a candidate who would follow a similar approach.

The findings mark a shift from responses recorded before the midterm elections. A poll conducted last month by *The Washington Post*, in collaboration with ABC News and Ipsos, found that 61% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents wanted their party's leaders to follow Trump's leadership approach, while 37% preferred a different direction.

Among Republicans being discussed as potential presidential candidates, Vice President JD Vance has a 34% favourable rating among the general public, while 53% view him unfavourably. However, within the Republican Party and among Republican-leaning independents, 62% consider Vance an excellent or good potential presidential candidate for 2028.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also has a 34% favourable rating among the public, while 43% view him unfavourably. Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 58% consider Rubio an excellent or good potential candidate.

Both Vance and Rubio face the challenge of being closely associated with Trump's political approach, a factor that could become a liability if either decides to seek the Republican presidential nomination.

The poll also highlighted divisions among Democrats over whether former Vice President Kamala Harris would be a suitable candidate to lead the party in 2028.

Around 45% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents considered Harris an excellent or good choice to represent the party in the presidential election, while 49% rated her as an average or weak candidate.

Cost of living tops voters’ priorities

Economic concerns and the cost of living emerged as the leading priorities for Americans ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

According to the poll, 78% of respondents want presidential candidates to focus on the cost of living, 71% prioritise reducing fuel prices, and 67% want lower healthcare costs.

On which party voters trust more to manage the economy, Democrats lead Republicans by 37% to 30%.

Foreign policy and trade are also expected to play an important role in the next presidential election. The poll found that 71% of Americans support legislation to end the war against Iran. Democrats also lead Republicans in public confidence in their ability to manage wars and foreign conflicts, with 36% expressing greater trust in Democrats compared with 30% for Republicans.

Other issues gaining importance among voters include national security, immigration, artificial intelligence and leadership. Republicans lead Democrats on crime and law enforcement, with 38% support, while the two parties remain relatively close on immigration, where Republicans received 37%.

The survey also found that 54% of Americans support introducing regulations for artificial intelligence.

The online poll was conducted across the United States and included 1,705 American adults. Its margin of error was approximately two percentage points.