ABNA24 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Israel on Tuesday of failing to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Gaza Strip, saying the Israeli government openly rejects even considering the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Lavrov made the remarks during an address at the International Collective Security Forum in Moscow, where he said the Palestinian issue was no longer being discussed despite rapidly unfolding developments across the Middle East.

The Russian foreign minister said Israel had failed to comply with Trump’s Gaza plan, which was endorsed by the UN Security Council last year.

He added that the Israeli government openly declares its opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Trump’s Gaza plan and Israeli opposition

Trump announced his 20-point initiative on September 29, 2025, aimed at ending Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

The proposal included a ceasefire, a prisoner exchange, a gradual Israeli military withdrawal, the entry of humanitarian assistance, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

It also called for establishing a transitional administration in Gaza under the supervision of a Board of Peace chaired by Trump, deploying an international stabilization force, and disarming Hamas.

The plan also outlined a conditional pathway toward the establishment of a Palestinian state.

However, Lavrov argued that Israel has failed to implement the plan’s provisions while continuing to reject Palestinian statehood.

According to the figures cited in the report, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, most of them women and children, while approximately 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Lavrov addresses Russia-US relations

In a related part of his remarks, Lavrov discussed relations between Moscow and Washington, saying the administration of former US President Joe Biden had refused to discuss security-related issues.

He added that Russia does not have high expectations of the Trump administration.

Lavrov revealed that the United States had proposed discussing regional security guarantees during trilateral negotiations on Ukraine that began in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

He explained that these guarantees would take effect after a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is reached.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow hopes the current US administration will remain willing to pursue dialogue.

He said Russia’s approach would be guided by lessons learned from previous experiences, without unrealistic expectations, and aimed at achieving a fair balance of interests while ensuring that no party’s security is compromised.



/129