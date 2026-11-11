ABNA24 - Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has visited the Rafah border crossing and humanitarian aid facilities operated by the Egyptian Red Crescent, meeting aid workers and officials involved in delivering assistance to the Gaza Strip.

Hamilton toured the crossing, Gaza’s only land terminal that bypasses the occupied territories, which has repeatedly been used to either completely block or manipulate entrance of direly needed aid into the coastal sliver amid Israeli blockade, on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

He then visited logistics warehouses in el-Arish, where the Egyptian Red Crescent coordinates humanitarian supplies destined for Gaza.

During his visit to the crossing, he greeted aid workers in Arabic and exchanged handshakes and brief conversations with workers and officials.

The visit comes as the flow of humanitarian aid into the territory remains substantially below the minimum of 600 trucks per day stipulated under a ceasefire agreement reached last year.

The deal was reached as part of a so-called plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to end the Israeli regime’s war of genocide against Gaza that had begun in October 2023.

Despite the deal, genocidal patterns have persisted, with at least 1,615 Palestinians being killed and 5,849 others wounded since its conclusion in October 2025. The war had already claimed the lives of more than 74,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, with more than 175,000 others being wounded.

Hamilton has previously spoken publicly about global confrontations and humanitarian crises, repeatedly using his social media platforms to draw attention to children killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire.

In October, he said, “I think we need to make sure we’re pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine. I think there’s a lot of peace that I’m hoping we get to at some stage.”



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