Hezbollah denies links to alleged plot targeting Syria’s Homs refinery

ABNA24 - Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office has categorically rejected the accusations contained in a statement issued by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) administration concerning the alleged connection of a purported cell to the Lebanese resistance movement.

Hezbollah has no presence or affiliations whatsoever on Syrian territory, the resistance movement said.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, Hezbollah rejected claims that it had any connection to a plot targeting the Homs refinery in central Syria.

Hezbollah declared that it has no connection to any activity that undermines the security and stability of Syria.

Syrian authorities have claimed to have “foiled a terrorist plot” allegedly targeting the refinery, claiming to have arrested two members of a cell claimed to be linked to Hezbollah and seized explosives intended for the attack.

In its statement, Hezbollah condemned the repetition of such accusations, saying those allegations will not alter the reality of its firm and clear position.

“Hezbollah’s compass is confronting the Israeli enemy, which is intensifying its attacks on Lebanon and Syria and continues to occupy their territories,” the statement read.

The Lebanese resistance movement said confronting the Israeli regime and its expansionist schemes remains the highest priority around which efforts and positions should be unified.

Hezbollah said its strategic focus remains entirely directed toward the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon and the continued occupation of Lebanese and Syrian territories.

The Syrian announcement came after a series of unclaimed attacks against oil and gas pipelines across several parts of Syria.

The Syrian news agency SANA reported a foiled plot against the Homs refinery on November 1.

In early October, sabotage attacks were reported against pipelines of oil and gas.

The Homs refinery, located in central Syria, is the only operational one in a country devastated by more than a decade of war that ended in late 2024. Another refinery, on the coast of Banias, is currently undergoing maintenance.

Damascus has previously announced the dismantling of cells it claimed were linked to Hezbollah, with the Lebanese resistance movement denying the allegations each time.

The tensions stem from Hezbollah’s participation in Syria’s battle against foreign-backed militants during the tenure of former President Bashar al-Assad. This historical involvement has resulted in ongoing friction between the HTS-led regime and Hezbollah.



/129