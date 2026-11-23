AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says achieving “sustainable deterrence” is the only way to keep enemy threats away from Iran and its people.

Ghalibaf said on Sunday that the country must move beyond clichéd political debates and adopt clear, practical measures to end the current situation of “neither war, nor peace”.

He added that the country has achieved a position of military deterrence against the enemy through the Armed Forces’ actions, combined with the rationality, determination and strategic judgment of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

He noted that Iran has made military achievements over the past two years, from Operation True Promise to the US-Israeli 12-day and 40-day imposed wars against Iran.

The top Iranian parliamentarian emphasized that the enemy has consequently concluded that it could not launch another war against Iran similar to the 40-day aggression.

The enemy has therefore shifted its primary focus to undermining Iran’s domestic security, exerting economic pressure and seeking to bring about the country’s collapse from within, he said.

Ghalibaf stressed the need to reinforce national unity, cohesion and sustainable deterrence to counter the enemy’s plots.

The United States and the Israeli regime waged their first illegal war against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second aggression began on February 28, 2026, and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.

In both wars, Iran’s resistance and decisive retaliatory operations forced the aggressors to accept a ceasefire.

Iran has also maintained a tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the second imposed war amid acts of mischief by Washington in the region.

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