Sheikh Isa Qassim: Bahraini regime's decisions against Shia Muslims rejected

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the religious authority of Bahrain, in a message rejecting the set of decisions issued by the country's ruling regime, emphasized that these decisions are rejected in the scale of divine monotheism, and believers have a unified stance against them.

Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, in this message, referring to the set of decisions issued by the Bahraini regime, stated: "This is a set of decisions issued by the domineering policy in Bahrain, all of which are rejected in the scale of the monotheism of God Almighty."

He added: "For the servants of God, there is no legislation except from God, who is the absolute Lord and Deity."

Ayatollah Isa Qassim, referring to the stance of believers against these decisions, stated: The response of believers, whether collectively or individually, to all these decisions is one response, and that is the word of monotheism, namely "La ilaha illa Allah" (There is no god but Allah).

He continued: This response expresses severe opposition to these decisions and indicates a serious confrontation with them—a confrontation for which there is no remedy between these decisions and the issue of monotheism; because monotheism is neither broken nor defeated.

This Bahraini religious scholar also emphasized that the stance taken is a purely rational and practical stance arising from the religious ruling that the true religion requires; a stance that must be free from all political and worldly calculations and interests—the same interests and calculations around which disputes among people in worldly life are formed.

Ayatollah Isa Qassim, in continuation, emphasizing the necessity of a Muslim's adherence to divine rulings, said: "A true Muslim knows that if he asks his Muslim brother to oppose his great Lord in His commands and prohibitions and to prioritize his own will over God's will, what an impossible thing he has asked of him."

In conclusion, he emphasized the sovereignty of the divine will and added that nothing has the power to stand and resist against God's will.

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