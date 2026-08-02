Bahraini Cleric: Making pilgrimage conditional on State permission is a sin against God

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Bahraini Shia cleric Sheikh Adel al-Shala has stressed that the rite of pilgrimage to the shrines of the Infallible Imams (PBUT) is unlike other religious rulings; it is a great religious rite for which sacrifices may be made to safeguard it.

Speaking to Hawzah News Agency, Sheikh al-Shala stated that the restrictions and obstacles placed in the path of pilgrims place a religious duty upon believers to preserve this rite and prevent it from becoming a matter controlled by the decisions of the ruling power.

The cleric explained that the reward and spiritual merit of pilgrimage to the Imams (PBUT) increases in proportion to the level of harm and hardship endured by the pilgrim, a principle supported by narrations.

"Such harm may include financial loss—such as when a pilgrim pays travel expenses knowing they may be prevented from reaching their destination or returning, or bears costs with the intention of breaking the policy of prohibition," he said. "It also includes psychological harm when passing through countries hostile to the followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), the risk of detention, restrictions on freedom, and even the potential loss of life."

Government Interference in Religious Affairs Under Fire

Sheikh al-Shala criticized what he described as the government's attempt to interfere in religious affairs, arguing that the state is exploiting the country's current conditions—which he said are a result of alliance with Zionism—to extend its control over all matters related to religious affairs.

He pointed in particular to the renaming of the "Jafari Endowments Department" to the "Jafari Affairs Directorate," describing it as a government body that implements Interior Ministry directives aimed at controlling Shia affairs, beliefs, and rituals.

Bahrainis Free to Travel Anywhere—Except for Pilgrimage

The Bahraini cleric highlighted a stark contradiction in travel restrictions, stating that while citizens, residents, and nationals are permitted to travel to various countries around the world—even to occupied Palestine—the original Bahraini citizen who is a follower of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) faces restrictions when traveling for pilgrimage to the Imams (PBUT) and is constantly subjected to interrogation, accusations, insults, or limitations on their freedom.

He argued that the current measures preventing travel will not be permanent, but assessed them as a tactical move aimed at imposing full control over the pilgrimage rite and managing every detail of it—a path previously warned against by Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

'Among the Gravest of Sins'

Sheikh al-Shala invoked the statement of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, who declared that making pilgrimage to the pure Imams contingent upon administrative permission—as the Bahraini Interior Ministry insists—is "among the gravest of sins."

"This position has been issued by a 'visionary jurist,' and believing men and women must be wary of opposing it," Sheikh al-Shala stressed.

He explained that while jurists may differ on the general jurisprudential ruling on pilgrimage to the Imams (PBUT)—ranging from emphatic recommendation to obligation in various forms—they are unanimously agreed that pilgrimage is a religious ruling, and no state body has the authority to transform it into an act dependent on administrative permission.

'An Assault on Divine Sovereignty'

Sheikh al-Shala emphasized that the responsibility lies upon all followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) to not allow the government to "confiscate a religious ruling" and transfer the authority to decide it from Almighty God to the executive power, such that the state determines who is permitted and who is prohibited.

He described conditioning pilgrimage to the Imams on government permission as "a grave assault on divine sovereignty" and said that facilitating the state's exercise of power in this regard amounts to aiding it in committing what he called "the gravest of sins."

The Bahraini cleric further warned against directly or indirectly empowering this approach—whether by belittling the religious ruling or by issuing permits and authorizations for individuals or caravans, which entrenches the principle of the pilgrimage rite being subject to state permission.

A Matter of Destiny for the Entire Community

Sheikh al-Shala concluded by stressing that this issue is not a personal matter concerning caravan organizers, employees, or individuals, but is tied to the destiny of all followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) in Bahrain. He warned against violating the religious ruling on grounds of expediency or fear, as the consequences will impact the future of the entire community.

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